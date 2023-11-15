Gunther on The Ultimate Warrior: “not an athlete, not a professional wrestler”

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther commented on wrestlers that held the title in the past and Ultimate Warrior’s name was brought up. Here is what Gunther had to say about Warrior…

“Those are the real dark ages. He’s a showman. He’s not an athlete, not a professional wrestler, he’s a showman. Now, everybody knows why I have to be the one to keep this title for the longest time in history to wash its reputation clean and set it to a new standard.”

Warrior ended The Honky Tonk Man’s reign as champion at the first WWE Summerslam PPV in 1988.

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

