Globe Theatre in Los Angeles closing immediately

Nov 15, 2023 - by staff

The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, the site of many great Matches in the last few years for PWG, has announced they’re closing immediately.

Prestige and TJPW also was gonna have a joint Show and was forced to relocate and Issue Refunds for their event on December 14th.

