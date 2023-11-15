Globe Theatre in Los Angeles closing immediately

The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, the site of many great Matches in the last few years for PWG, has announced they’re closing immediately.

Prestige and TJPW also was gonna have a joint Show and was forced to relocate and Issue Refunds for their event on December 14th.

RIP The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. I learned how to shoot pro wrestling in this venue over the past year. Lots of memorable moments over the years. pic.twitter.com/NUkU8nRRsG — Dominique (@dtan0914) November 15, 2023

