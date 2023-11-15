Eight-man sponsored street fight headlines Dynamite tonight

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite is the go-home episode for Full Gear and it is headlined by a Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight, a sponsored match by the video game Like a Dragon Gaiden.

The street fight will feature Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and the returning Paul Wight against Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Other matches on the card include The Young Bucks versus Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander, Red Velvet takes on Skye Blue, and Jon Moxley teams up with Wheeler Yuta to battle Orange Cassidy and Hook.

Plus, AEW World champion MJF will be addressing last week’s attack on The Acclaimed by the devil and his henchmen.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

