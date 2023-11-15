Dolph Ziggler booked for Puerto Rico, AEW chief legal officer stepping away

– AEW Chief Legal Officer, Meghan Parekh has largely stepped back from her AEW duties over the last few months, reports Fightful Select.

While it’s not confirmed if there’s been an official job title change or adjustment there, Chris Peck has largely taken over many of the things Parekh was doing in AEW.

– Dolph Ziggler’s first post-WWE wrestling appearance has officially been announced. Nic Nemeth (real name) will be headlining the WWC (World Wrestling Council) show in Puerto Rico, December 20.

WWC en Puerto Rico anuncia la llegada del ex Campeón Mundial de la WWE, Dolph Ziggler 🤯🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/HG78YzudkY — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 14, 2023

