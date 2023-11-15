11/15/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Ontario, California.

—

Footage from last of The Acclaimed being attacked by the masked assailants and Samoa Joe telling MJF it’s looking like he is running out of friends airs. We will hear from MJF later tonight.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

Hook and Cassidy attack Moxley and Yuta during their entrance, and they brawl in the crowd. Moxley and Yuta take advantage, and Yuta takes Hook to ringside. Yuta delivers a few shots as Moxley chokes Cassidy with his shirt. Hook comes back with a chop to Yuta, but Yuta turns it around and gets him in the ring as the referee calls for the bell. Moxley stomps on Cassidy in the crowd as Yuta drops Hook with a body slam. Yuta goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Hook comes back with few throws across the ring, and Moxley tags in. Hook delivers an elbow strike and drops Moxley with a suplex. Hook charges, but Moxley drops him with a shot and tags in Yuta. Yuta delivers a kick to Hook’s head and goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out. Yuta delivers right hands as we see Cassidy down at ringside. Moxley tags back in and kicks Hook in the midsection.

Moxley follows with a slam and goes for a clothesline, but Hook ducks under and goes for Redrum. Yuta pulls Hook out of the ring and slams him into the barricade. Cassidy dives onto Yuta, and then slams Moxley into the barricade. Hook drops Moxley with a T-bone suplex and tags Cassidy in. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT and delivers a few of his kicks. Cassidy fires up with harder kicks and goes for another DDT, but Moxley blocks it. Yuta knocks Hook to the floor and clotheslines Cassidy down. Moxley goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Yuta tags in and stomps on Cassidy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley drops Cassidy with a shot. Moxley stomps on Cassidy and mocks him with a few soft kicks. Moxley kicks Cassidy in the face a few times and runs the ropes, but Cassidy drops him with a dropkick. Hook and Yuta tag in and exchange shots. Hook backs Yuta into the corner and delivers a headbutt. Hook drops Yuta with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Hook drops Moxley to the floor with a shot, and then delivers an elbow strike to Yuta. Yuta comes right back with a German, but Hook delivers one of his own. Yuta delivers a rolling elbow strike, and then they drop each other with clotheslines. They get to their feet, but Moxley knocks Hook back down. Cassidy takes Moxley to the outside and delivers a few shots. Yuta gets Hook in a roll-up for two, but Hook comes back with a clothesline.

Moxley comes back and tags in. Moxley takes Hook down, but Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch to Moxley. Moxley immediately sends Cassidy to the outside, and then Hook goes for Redrum. Yuta makes a tag and Moxley delivers the Death Rider to Hook. Yuta comes in and covers Hook with the seatbelt pin and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

-After the match, Moxley grabs a microphone. Moxley says Cassidy is nothing and has never been anything. Moxley says it’s time for a course correction, and he will walk out of Full Gear as the AEW International Champion. Moxley says there is nothing that Cassidy can do to stop him.

—

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight are shown arriving to the arena.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Page calls Strickland a coward and says he is worthless. Page says Strickland is more worthless now than when he got fired two years ago. Page says Strickland doesn’t have it in him, can’t cut him, and isn’t the man he thinks he is. Page says Strickland surrounds himself with yes-men and says Prince Nana is just using him to make a living. Page calls Strickland a child and he will teach him the last lesson of his life. Page says Strickland should have never came into his house, and he will be Strickland’s judge, jury, and executioner at Full Gear. Page says they have a stipulation that they can’t lay hands on each other, but it didn’t say anything about Nana. Page beats down Nana as Strickland has to look on. Security rushes the ring, but Page fights them off and drops one of them with a Buckshot Lariat as Strickland and Nana look on from the ramp.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. Strong says he knows who The Devil is and he needs to tell his best friend. He calls Adam Cole, who appears on the screen. Strong asks Cole if he saw his match on Collision, and Cole says yes. Strong says he knows he did great, and then says MJF is the Devil. Cole says maybe Strong is the Devil since he is throwing around accusations. Strong gets offended and says it is definitely MJF, and then Cole hangs up.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW TBS Championship) Eliminator Match: Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

They lock up and Blue applies a wrist-lock. Velvet turns it into one of her own, but Blue turns it into a side-headlock. They exchange waist-locks as Kris Statlander is shown watching backstage. They exchange arm-drags, and then Velvet drops Blue in the corner. Velvet chokes Blue with her boot and connects with a low dropkick. Velvet goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out and rolls to the floor. Blue comes back to the apron and drops Velvet with a DDT through the ropes. Blue slams Velvet into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue kicks Velvet in the face in the corner. Blue goes for a power bomb, but Velvet rolls through and gets a two count. They exchange roll-ups for one counts, and then Velvet gets a two count to end the sequence. Velvet kicks Blue in the head and follows with a slam. Velvet delivers a knee strike to the neck and goes for a kick, but Blue dodges it. Blue goes for Code Blue, but Velvet dodges it. Velvet tries to slam Blue, but Blue counters with Skye Fall and gets a two count. Blue goes for a running knee strike, but Velvet counters with a power bomb for a two count. Velvet slams Blue down from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at two again. Velvet goes for the corkscrew kick, but Blue ducks under and delivers a knee strike. Blue delivers Code Blue and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Skye Blue

—

A vignette for Miro airs. He talks about Daniel Garcia and says he is about to suffer at the hands of the Redeemer.

—

RJ City is with Mariah May outside of Toni Storm’s locker room. May knocks on the door, but Luther answers and slams it in her face. She knocks again and City explains it to Luther, and Luther lets her in. May tells Storm she is a big fan and became a wrestler because of her. Storm tells May she isn’t doing autographs and sends May away. Storm tells Luther to get her a tune-up match on Rampage this Friday.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jon Cruz

Cruz delivers a few kicks, but Joe isn’t fazed and drops him with a kick to the face. Joe jabs Cruz into the corner and stomps him down. Joe delivers another right hand and connects with a back elbow and an enzuigiri in the corner. Cruz comes back with a shot and comes off the top, but Joe walks out of the way. Joe drops Cruz with a lariat and locks in the Coquina Clutch, and Cruz taps out.

Winner: Samoa Joe

-After the match, Joe says he comes from Southern California and since MJF is in his hood he extends his offer of friendship once more. Joe says the time is limited, because whether MJF has his friendship or not he is inevitable.

—

A recap of Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan announcing the AEW Continental Classic from this past Saturday’s Collision airs, along with Danielson being confirmed as the first participant.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Komander and Nick start the match, and Komander delivers a quick kick to the chest. Komander takes Nick down and applies a headlock. Nick sends Komander off the ropes, but Penta tags in. Matt also tags in, and all fur men dodge moves before delivering elbow strikes and kicks to the face. They all shake hands, and then The Bucks deliver superkicks to send Komander and Penta to the floor. Nick takes them down with a dive over the ropes and gets Penta back into the ring. Matt charges, but Penta kicks him in the face. Penta follows with another kick and tags in Komander. Komander takes Matt down with a springboard cross-body, but Matt punches him in the throat. Komander comes back with a back elbow to Matt and a shot to Nick. The Bucks come right back and double team Komander, and then send Penta to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

