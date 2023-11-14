WWE RAW Matches For Next Week

Next week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be another jam-packed show.

During this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show in Washington, D.C., the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett ran down matches for next week’s show.

On tap for the final Raw heading into WWE Survivor Series 2023 next Monday night in Grand Rapids, MI. is Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, and the WarGames Advantage will be announced.

