WWE NXT Results 11/14/23

The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 begins tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Family vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag-Team titles, Wes Lee vs. Baron Corbin, the two latest Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (11/14/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot directly into a hype video package for matches on tonight’s show, including the “scandal” leading into the Chase U vs. The Family tag title match.

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

Chase U (C) vs. The Family

We shoot to “earlier today” footage of Chase U being flooded by media asking about the scandal. Andre Chase says he’s following protocol and has nothing to say at this time. We head inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

The Family’s theme hits and out comes former champions Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for our opening contest. Chase U’s theme hits next and they come out accompanied by Thea Hail and Jacy Jane. They walk past the student section and we see some of them shaking their heads while reading the school newspaper.

After the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this one, the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. Chase and Stacks kick things off for their respective teams. Chase does well early on as the student section loudly chants something inaudible in the background.

Chase keeps getting close to pinning Stacks, but Stacks keeps hanging on. Again the commentators point out the Chase U students section looking disinterested in the match, and some are shown shaking their heads still while reading the school paper. Stacks takes over and tags in D’Angelo, who takes it to Chase now.

Hudson and Chase try and double-team D’Angelo, but Stacks comes in to help out. Both Chase U guys are knocked out to the floor and then D’Angelo hip-tosses Stacks onto both of them from the ring as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Hudson is beating down Stacks.

The commentators point out the Chase U student section walking out as fans break out in a “Walk out! Walk out!” chant. Stacks fights back and knocks Hudson out to the floor and then leaps and splashes off the apron onto him with a flying elbow. The commentators continue to focus more on the Chase U scandal than anything in the ring.

Andre tags in and takes over. He heads to the top-rope and comes off with a flying cross-body splash on Stacks for a close near fall attempt. Hudson tags in and continues to dominate the offense. D’Angelo blind tags in and takes over, slamming Hudson into the steel steps on the floor. Chase tags in and splashes onto D’Angelo on the floor.

Back in the ring, Stacks tags in as D’Angelo connects with a super-plex on Chase. Stacks follows up with a top-rope splash and goes for the cover, but Hudson breaks it up just in time. Chase nearly finishes things off again but gets distracted by another “Walk out!” chant as he sees the student section walking out. This allows the challengers to hit their Bada Bing, Bada Boom finisher for the win. We have new champs.

Winners and NEW NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Family

Super Nova Sessions With Special Guests Alpha Academy

The social media video of Amy “Lita” Dumas revealing the two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches for tonight are announced and then we see Noam Dar and The Meta-Four walking backstage. The Super Nova Sessions is up next. We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Dominik Mysterio walking backstage with his NXT North American Championship around his waist. Baron Corbin walks up and the two talk friendly. Corbin says he’s getting rid of Wes Lee tonight. Dom-Dom says he’ll be watching and has his back if he needs it.

Back inside the CWC, Noam Dar and The Meta-Four make their way out for the latest installment of the Super Nova Sessions talk show segment. The ring is decked out with the set for the talk show and Noam Dar welcomes us. He points out he’s got his Heritage Cup locked and chained up to keep it safe.

He introduces his guests at this time and we hear “SHOOSH!” as the Alpha Academy theme hits. Out comes Chad Gable, Otis, Maxxine Dupri and “junior cadet” Akira Tozawa. The fans chant “Otis! Otis!” Chad Gable says “THANK YOU!” for having us and begins admiring the Heritage Cup trophy.

He tells him he’s lucky to still have it. Akira Tozawa says if you take Meta-Four away from ringside, the cup would be his. Otis flirts with Lash Legend, who is disgusted by the thought. Dar acts emotional about trying to find a worthy challenger for the cup. Gable says he’s found one.

Dar says you’re on for next week and the man is teased to be Otis. He’s fine with it and then it’s revealed it’s not Otis at all, but actually Chad Gable. Dar doesn’t like this. The fans do.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez

When we return from the break, we see Lash Legend of The Meta-Four in the ring ready for our next match of the evening, which is the first of our two Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches announced for tonight.

The theme for Roxanne Perez hits and out comes the former NXT Women’s Champion. She settles into the ring and her music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Perez immediately begins taking it to Legend in the early goings.

We see the other members of The Meta-Four get involved at ringside, which leads to the referee ejecting them all from the ringside area. Regardless, Legend is now in the offensive control for the first time in the bout.

Jakara Jackson, who was already ejected, runs back out and the ref deals with her while Kiana James holds Perez so Legend can pump kick her. She follows up with her finisher and scores the pin to steal the win and qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Lash Legend

Tag-Team Division Goes Wild Backstage

We shoot backstage and see a bunch of tag teams sitting around reacting to the tag titles changing hands tonight. We then see The Family walk in and celebrate becoming the new champs. The other teams start brawling.

Lyra Valkyria And Xia Li’s Warrior Tea Ceremony Invitation

Now we see Lyra Valkyria talking with trainers from the WWE PC, watching footage of Xia Li. She then sees a formal invitation for a Warrior Tea Ceremony with Xia Li. She accepts the invitation. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see the Warrior Tea Ceremony with Xia Lia and Lyra Valkyria. They kneel and drink tea and talk about ancient this and that, as well as respect, and make their intentions clear for their title tilt scheduled for next week’s show.

After this, we shoot to a backstage interview with Trick Williams, where Carmelo Hayes comes up and says he’s going to have his back tonight for his Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match. Williams is happy about this. We head to another break.

Bron Breakker Breaks Everyone, Except Dijak

As we settle back in from the break, we see Arianna Grace confronted backstage, setting up a match for later tonight. We then shoot to a Bron Breakker interview, where he displays no remorse over his recent actions with Von Wagner and Robert Stone.

Dijak comes in and tells Breakker he was busy picking splinters out of his ass when he was qualifying for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Breakker tells Dijak he doesn’t want him in the match, he promises. Dijak says he does, because he’s the one guy Breakker can’t break. Breakker tells him if he qualifies, stay out of his way, or he’ll have him begging for retribution.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey

The best ring entrance in pro wrestling takes place next, as we shoot back inside the CWC as Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes come to the ring as the fans chant “Whoop that Trick!”

Already in the ring is his opponent for this Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match, Joe Coffey. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the two in a test of strength to start this one off.

Coffey ends up settling into the early offensive lead. We see the other members of Gallus cheering him on at ringside, while Carmelo Hayes leads the fans in trying to rally behind Trick. Coffey sends Trick out to the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

