Video: Drew McIntyre officially turns heel

In the main event of WWE RAW on November 13th, Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) defended their tag team titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. For the finish, Cody was taken out of commission by being sent into the ring post and chokeslammed on the apron by Priest. Jey built up momentum but then Drew McIntyre gave Jey the Claymore while the referee was distracted and Balor scored the pinfall victory.

