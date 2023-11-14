Rey Mysterio undergoes successful knee surgery
It seems like the attack by Santos Escobar on Rey Mysterio this past Friday on Smackdown was to write the former United States champion off TV for a few as Mysterio revealed in a post on social media that he underwent knee surgery.
“Knee surgery was successful,” Mysterio wrote, thanking Dr. Jeffrey Dugas from Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Mysterio added that once fully healed, payback on Escobar is on the horizon. He posted a photo with a heavy bandaged right leg while sitting in a bed.
It’s not known how long Mysterio will be out for or what the original injury was.