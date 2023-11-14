Latest word on Liv Morgan’s status, and a note on Roman Reigns 2023 ring work

– According to the numbers over at Profightdb, Roman Reigns has graced us with his presence in just 11 matches throughout the entirety of 2023. And this includes not only his appearances on live events but also his larger-than-life showdowns at Premium Live Events. It all began with a resounding victory over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, and his most recent bout saw him triumph over LA Knight at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

Now, let’s put this into perspective. Last year, The Tribal Chief was a lot more active, engaging in well over 40 matches. So, this year’s select few encounters have only added to the aura surrounding him.

– PWInsider posted a Q&A with Mike Johnson, who was asked about Liv Morgan’s return status. It was stated that there is no real update right now, but she is scheduled to be evaluated later this month.

No real update. The last I heard was that she was getting evaluated sometime this month to determine where she is medically now vs. when she got hurt. It’s pretty logical to say that she will then be informed what the next course of action is, if anything. Whether that means she is cleared or needs additional medical treatment, therapy, etc. it all depends on how that evaluation goes.

