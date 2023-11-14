Kevin Nash not a fan of battle royals

On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked about how much battle royal and Royal Rumble matches in WWE are booked out beforehand, and he offered his insight. Below are some highlights …

Nash on how much battle royal and Royal Rumble matches are booked out beforehand:

“I remember the one in Providence where I threw out all the people. You walked in, and there was a f****ing blackboard which showed when you came in and who was in the ring, and then they would have next to your name who you would come in and eliminate. For me, it was everybody.”

On how his return in the Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2014 was laid out:

“I remember when I came back [to WWE] and Reigns was gonna go over. The agent, I won’t bury him, but he was a…I would say, never above f***ing mid card guy that laid this f****ing thing out. And I’m going like, ‘Uhh.’ And Roman’s like spearing guys, which is basically — Like, this guy’s laying it out, and I’m watching it in my mind going, ‘You know he has to have a runway to do this and, you’re basically cutting this…’”

Nash’s thoughts on battle royals:

“F***ing brutal.”

