Cody on McIntyre’s turn: “Jey Uso and I have friends too”

After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Cody Rhodes addressed the crowd in Washington and talked about his and Jey Uso’s loss to Judgment Day and the interference by Drew McIntyre.

“Spoiler alert, Jey Uso and I have friends too,” Cody said, sparking several chants for Randy Orton from the crowd.

Cody obviously didn’t react either way to the chants and thanked the crowd for their support.

There are big rumors that Orton will be returning very soon and could be added to the mix as the match gets turned into a five-on-five match.

