Becky Lynch returns on WWE Raw

“The Man” has come back around to Washington, D.C.

And she comes barring an announcement.

Becky Lynch made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The former NXT Women’s Champion came to the ring with a microphone in-hand after Xia Li’s knockout victory over Indi Hartwell looking for a fight.

Unfortunately for Lynch, Li was not.

Lynch got on the mic after Li avoided a brawl with her and told her she can run for now, but she’s only got seven more days before she is “welcomed to the big time,” as the two are scheduled for a match on next week’s RAW.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

