WWE RAW Results 11/13/23

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2023 continues tonight.

WWE returns to the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. tonight, November 13, 2023, for this week’s three-hour episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, The Miz vs. Ivar, Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis, Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 13, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/13/2023)

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we see footage from WWE Crown Jewel of Seth Rollins’ title defense over Drew McIntyre, and then last week’s Raw where he defended against Sami Zayn. We also see the WarGames announcement by Adam Pearce that ended the show.

Cody Rhodes & WarGames Hype Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We shoot inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. as fireworks and pyro explode as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme.

As he settles in the ring, Cole and Barrett run down the lineup for tonight’s show. “The American Nightmare” gets on the mic and asks us what we wanna talk about. He then mentions his main event tonight with “Main Event” Jey Uso against The Judgment Day for the tag titles.

Rhodes goes on to bring up WarGames: The Match Beyond, coming up at WWE Survivor Series. He then introduces his team and out comes the aforementioned Uso, as well as Sami Zayn and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. They all settle in the ring and the fans do Rollins’ music long after it cuts off.

Cody mentions the reason they are all in the ring right now is because of The Judgment Day. Cody mentions his history with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, and then talks about how he and Seth Rollins don’t get along. The two go face-to-face, but then The Judgment Day’s theme hits.

Out comes The Judgment Day who taunt the opposing team for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series for being a mix-match of random guys as opposed to a cohesive unit like The Judgment Day. They each take turns running down Cody-and-company, with Dominik Mysterio, as always getting booed like crazy.

Sami Zayn calls out The Judgment Day for trying to play each member of his team against each other and says it’s not going to work. Zayn claims the true power of Monday Night Raw lays with the four men in the ring right now. Cody asks how The Judgment Day even came out here tonight without “Mami,” as Rhea Ripley isn’t around.

Rhodes says Rhea Ripley is the leader, right? Damian Priest takes exception to that and keeps interjecting to say Rhea Ripley isn’t the leader, nor is Dominik or JD McDonagh. Priest ends up yelling, “Cody, I’M THE LEADER!” Jey says, “Cody you got him hot right now, Yeet!” The fans chant “Yeet!”

Seth Rollins chimes in and loses his cool. He tells everyone he’s done talking and ready to fight. He says he and Sami Zayn are both dressed up for a fight. He then challenges JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio to a fight tonight.

Priest says they accept, as a true leader would! Rollins says let’s do it right now. That’s how an entertaining opener wraps up. We head to a commercial break.

Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

When we return, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest. Rollins and McDonagh kick things off for their respective teams, and as you’d expect, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion starts off in the offensive lead.

McDonagh backs Rollins into a corner and he and Dom-Dom double-team him. “Dirty” Dom tags in and the fans immediately boo the living crap out of him as always. Zayn tags in and takes over. We see he and Rollins hit a double dive onto JD and Dom on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see McDonagh and Dom double-teaming Rollins, so Zayn runs over and rams McDonagh into the steel ring post. Rollins blasts Dom with a big shot and then a Buckle Bomb in the corner.

We see Rollins go for the Stomp to finish things off, but just as he does, Balor and Priest hit the ring with Rhea Ripley and beat him down. The ref calls for the bell. The Judgment Day beat down Rollins and Zayn in four-on-two fashion until Cody and Jey run down.

All eight men brawl in a preview of WarGames as security runs down to break them up. In the chaos, we see JD once again take the bullet for Priest, throwing his body in front of him.

Winners via DQ: Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn

Adam Pearce Adds Stipulation To Tonight’s Main Event

Adam Pearce comes out and yells “ENOUGH!” He says tonight’s main event is too important and the fans deserve better. He tells everyone not involved in the tag title main event that they are banned from ringside.

He decides that’s not good enough and says when the match begins, they’re all banned from the arena. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Zoey Stark Confronts Rhea Ripley

When we return, Ripley is throwing a temper tantrum in the ring. Adam Pearce hits her with the infamous, “Frankly my dear, I do not give a damn!” quote. He tells Ripley he better not see her or The Judgment Day in the building tonight.

As they continue, Zoey Stark’s theme hits and out she comes to interrupt. Pearce tries to interject, but Ripley cuts him off and says she wants to hear what she’s got to say. Stark says she knows she’s in Ripley’s head.

Stark says on top of everything else, Ripley is worried about her title after Stark earned a shot at it last week. Ripley says she’s been watching Stark since she’s been in NXT. She talks about her sending Trish Stratus packing and even beating “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Ripley says no matter how good Stark is, “Mami is always on top.” The fans chant “Mami!” and Ripley tells them they can chant it because she’s “Rhea BLOODY Ripley!” Ripley says now that Stark has said her piece, it’s time to get out of her ring.

She goes to turn her attention to Pearce, but Stark makes one more comment. She says she nearly took the title off of her at Crown Jewel and vows to do exactly that at Survivor Series. Ripley tries to attack Stark from behind but Stark sees it coming.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

We see another sub-title video package from Shinsuke Nakamura. He mentions being frustrated. He says you are privelaged and this will all end by his hands. He never says who he’s talking about.

Back in the arena, we hear “SHOOSH! SHOOSH PLEASE!” As the Alpha Academy theme hits, out comes Otis for his scheduled showdown against “The King of Strong Style.” As he heads to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Cole and Barrett runs down information for tickets to events during WrestleMania 40 Week. We shoot backstage and we see Cody, Sami and Seth talking. Sami walks off and we see the tension with Cody and Seth. Cody asks if they can talk.

Seth says don’t you have a match tonight. Cody says tonight is step one of beating The Judgment Day. Rollins tells him to cut the crap and say what’s really on his mind. Cody asks Seth to come through just one night at WarGames.

Rollins says he doesn’t like Cody and doesn’t know if he’ll ever like him. He says he respects him and if he needs him for one night, he promises they’re good. Rollins says “Now go win them damn titles” and walks off as Cody smiles real big.

We go back inside the Capital One Arena and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura as the rock violins play. We see the footage from last week that set this match up and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Nakamura blasts Otis with an assortment of kicks early on.

Otis gets Nakamura down and has him set up for the Catapillar, but Nakamura slides under the ropes to avoid it. Otis heads out and runs over Nakamura and lets out an “OH YEAH!” Gable follows up with a “SHOOSH!” and then we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Otis taking over on offense again. This time he has Nakamura down for the Catapillar spot and he hits it. He goes for the cover but the Japanese legend kicks out after the count of two.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Otis connect with a World’s Strongest Slam for another close near fall. He heads to the top rope but Nakamura avoids him. Nakamura connects with a Kinshasa off the middle rope and follows up with another and then a third for the win. After the match, Nakamura and Gable face-off.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

