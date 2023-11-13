Viewership for WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage

– The peak viewership for SmackDown last Friday night was the live promo segment involving Damage CTRL, Bianca, Asuka and Charlotte with 2,328,000 viewers.

Wrestlenomics stated the segment saw a 160,000 viewer boost from the previous quarter hour as well.

AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT drew 322,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.12

