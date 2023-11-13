Tammy Sytch to be sentenced on November 27th

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy (FKA ‘Sunny’) Sytch will be sentenced on November 27th 2023

in total she is facing a little over 25 years maximum in prison, on charges of one count of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person & three counts of DUI causing damage to property in relation to the March 2022 death of 75-year old Julian Lasseter during a traffic incident in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Sytch’s sentencing is slated for 9AM that day.

