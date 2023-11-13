Serena Deeb was backstage at AEW tapings in Oakland

Serena Deeb has been absent from AEW TV for a year, as her last match was on October 18, 2022, during an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. It was reported back in September that Deeb told people that she was dealing with a serious injury, while other sources at the time said there was heat on her due to a disagreement with management.

Fightful Select has an update on Deeb, noting that she was backstage at this past Saturday’s AEW Collision. It was noted that she has become a ‘regular’ at Collision tapings.

