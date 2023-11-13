Notes on Chris Jericho and Jey Uso

– On November 12, Chris Jericho filed to trademark “The Jericho Era”. No word on what it will be used for yet.

– Jey Uso showed gratefulness for his first signing alone today, saying he was nervous no one would show up:

“To everyone who came to see me, my first signing ALONE. I was nervous no one would be there!! But u guys SHOWED UP FOR ME!!!! I’m humbled and thankful for everyone’s support and love!! Literally was speechless!! I love u guys!! I mean dat. YEET.”

Me: wassup main event use I see you with fresh forces Jey: man I went to ducks sporting good this morning and got these 😂😂 #jeyuso pic.twitter.com/HaqO4Mgkks — Willie Earl (@ThaJuice_) November 13, 2023

