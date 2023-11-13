Notes on Chris Jericho and Jey Uso

Nov 13, 2023 - by staff

– On November 12, Chris Jericho filed to trademark “The Jericho Era”. No word on what it will be used for yet.

Jey Uso showed gratefulness for his first signing alone today, saying he was nervous no one would show up:

“To everyone who came to see me, my first signing ALONE. I was nervous no one would be there!! But u guys SHOWED UP FOR ME!!!! I’m humbled and thankful for everyone’s support and love!! Literally was speechless!! I love u guys!! I mean dat. YEET.”

