Nikki Garcia back on TV tonight as host of Barmageddon on USA

Nikki Garcia, the former WWE Superstar by the name of Nikki Bella, will be back on television tonight and every week as the host of season two of Barmageddon on USA Network.

Flanked by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly at their Ole Red bar, Barmageddon features two celebrities who play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences.

Unlike last season, there are no wrestling personalities playing in the second season.

Barmageddon airs every Monday at 11PM ET immediately following the conclusion of Monday Night Raw.

