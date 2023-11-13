MJF listed as executive producer on The Iron Claw new movie poster

The new poster for The Iron Claw movie has been released and it features quite an interesting tidbit.

At the bottom of the poster where the credits are displayed, one of the executive producers listed is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the current AEW World champion MJF, who also has a role in the movie playing Lance Von Erich.

“27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement. However I don’t have time to celebrate,” MJF wrote on X after the poster was published. “I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet.”

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson are featured on the new poster. They play the roles of Kevin, Kerry, and David respectively in the movie. Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James play Mike, Fritz, Doris, and Pam Von Erich.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

The movie is written and directed by Sean Durkin and is released in theaters nationwide on December 22.

