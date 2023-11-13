Mercedes Mone says she can’t wait to return “with some wrestling company” in 2024

In a video published on Cameo, former WWE Raw and Smackdown as well as IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone said that she cannot wait to be back in the ring.

“Definitely expect me to be with some wrestling company in 2024, for sure,” Mone said, recording the video from inside a car.

“I cannot wait to be in that squared circle. That’s where the most home, it’s where I feel the most alive, and I just can’t wait to be back,” she continued.

Mone suffered a broken ankle at the NJPW Resurgence show back in May while wrestling Willow Nightingale for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s title. Mone was supposed to win the match and the title but called an audible and had Nightingale beat her clean in the ring after she realized that her foot was broken.

“I’ve been healing everything, mentally, physically, spiritually, everything. So I’m really excited to get back to what I love and what I do best,” Mone added.

Mone was last seen in the stands at the AEW All In pay-per-view in London, England where she was a guest of AEW. She is expected to work for NJPW when she returns and AEW is likely her final destination.

Mercedes Mone today on cameo discussed her wrestling return: “I cannot wait to return back into the ring. Definitely expect me to be with some wrestling company in 2024. I cannot wait to be back in that squared circle. It’s where I feel the most at home” pic.twitter.com/mXlinDRXpt — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) November 12, 2023

