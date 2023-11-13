Mark Henry on Bret Hart, plus notes on Kevin Kelly, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW World Tag League
– Mark Henry (via Sportskeeda):
“In my opinion, and this just my opinion, so I don’t need anyone coming at me, the best wrestler ever is Bret Hart. John Cena is great, but, Bret Hart is my pick.”
– NJPW officially announced the lineups for NJPW World Tag League. The tournament will begin on November 20, and it will conclude on December 10. The winners will earn a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) will be making their NJPW debut. Couldn’t be more proud of these two.
– Happy birthday to Hiroshi Tanahashi
– Update on Kevin Kelly…
Kevin Kelly has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities.
Kevin had planned to join #njwk18 on January 4, but is unable to attend due to family commitments.
