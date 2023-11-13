Mark Henry on Bret Hart, plus notes on Kevin Kelly, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and NJPW World Tag League

Nov 13, 2023 - by staff

Mark Henry (via Sportskeeda):

“In my opinion, and this just my opinion, so I don’t need anyone coming at me, the best wrestler ever is Bret Hart. John Cena is great, but, Bret Hart is my pick.”

– NJPW officially announced the lineups for NJPW World Tag League. The tournament will begin on November 20, and it will conclude on December 10. The winners will earn a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 18. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) will be making their NJPW debut. Couldn’t be more proud of these two.

– Happy birthday to Hiroshi Tanahashi

– Update on Kevin Kelly…

