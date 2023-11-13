Kevin Nash compares Seth Rollins to a past WWE main eventer

Kevin Nash says Seth Rollins is kind of like the modern day Macho Man Randy Savage.

“I didn’t like the fu**ing Seth Freakin’ Rollins character for like, quite a while and then I just realized like in the last maybe two months that he’s kind of like the modern day Macho.”

Nash mentioned Rollins’ glasses and praised his working style. He said, “He has that kind of glasses, and I mean, he just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, he would be kind of like Seth, plus he can work his fu**ing ass off. He’s really fu**ing good.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

