Judgment Day vs Rhodes/Uso for tag team titles headlines Raw…again!

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw will be headlined by an Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will get another shot at the straps currently being held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day’s feud with Rhodes and company will continue to dominate Raw for a few more weeks as the show heads into Survivor Series: WarGames.

Five other matches have also been announced for the show with Tommaso Ciampa vs Ludwig Kaiser, Otis vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Indi Hartwell vs Xia Li, The Miz vs Ivar of the Viking Raiders, and Tegan Nox vs Piper Niven.

