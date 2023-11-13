Former TNA music creator now working with AEW

According to Fightful Select, Dale Oliver has been brought aboard to AEW, where he serves as a member of the production truck team, specifically focusing on music for AEW television. Oliver isn’t the only member of his family reportedly working with AEW right now, as his son is currently assisting the post-production crew, who are based in Nashville, Tennessee, in putting together the audio for AEW programming.

Mikey Rukus is still working with AEW as well.

