December 8 Smackdown to be branded as Tribute to the Troops

The December 8 episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be billed as Tribute to the Troops and there will not be a separate broadcast unlike previous years.

The show will be held at the Amiga Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

This is the 21st annual of Tribute to the Troops, a tradition that started in 2003 to honor U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. Over the past two decades, the show has taken place in several different war zones including Iraq and Afghanistan. The shows moved stateside once the wars were over, enabling WWE Superstars to visit military bases across the United States to bring some joy to the U.S. Armed Forces.

The show will air on FOX in its usual 8PM ET time slot.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

