Daniel Garcia: “I have a lot less ring time than I had 12 months ago”

Daniel Garcia recently sat down with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN. When asked how he feels as a performer compared to one year ago, Garcia admitted he’s had a lot less ring time in the company now than he had a year ago.

“It’s weird. I have a lot less ring time than I had 12 months ago,” Daniel Garcia said. “I feel like 12 months ago, I was wrestling very, very consistently — maybe more than 12 months ago. Let’s say 14-16 months ago. I was wrestling so much; I was wrestling a lot. I felt like I was wrestling every week. Last week on Rampage against Trent and this week against MJF, this is only my second singles match in AEW in six months.”

“Since May, opportunities are getting harder and harder to come by. Time is getting harder and harder to come by. So I feel like, in-ring wise, what’s been keeping me fresh a lot is training. I train a lot in Buffalo, NY, at Grapplers Anonymous. And I still take indy dates. Like a month or two ago, I did an hour-long match with Speedball Mike Bailey at PWG. Like a month or two ago, I wrestled Titus Alexander at West Coast Pro for a half-hour.”

“I’ve been taking other avenues to keep me fresh when in-ring opportunities aren’t coming at AEW. I still feel ready as ever; I feel like somehow, with the lack of ring time, I’m still better than I was 12 months ago. I feel like I’ve grown more as a performer and as a wrestler in-ring.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

