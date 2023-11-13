Collision to air head-to-head against Smackdown this Friday

WWE and AEW will have another head-to-head broadcast this week as Collision on TNT will be going up against Smackdown on FOX.

Collision has been moved to Friday night due to the Full Gear pay-per-view taking place the next day in the usual Collision time slot. Airing live from the Kia Forum, Collision will be followed by another hour of live Rampage.

The last time WWE and AEW went head-to-head was last month when Dynamite aired on Tuesday against NXT’s normal time slot. The special episode of NXT – with appearances from Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Undertaker, and others – eventually beat Dynamite in both viewers and demo.

Smackdown on FOX will have a far higher advantage since it airs on network television and Collision has not fared greatly when it goes up against WWE PLEs on Saturday night.

