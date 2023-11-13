Chelsea Green filming a movie in Canada this week

Nov 13, 2023 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green revealed that she is part of a movie that is currently filming in Canada. She didn’t provide any details on the film.

She wrote: “This week I get to be on Monday Night Raw, shoot a movie in Canada & still make it home to kiss my husband. 2023 has blessed me.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikkita Lyons

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal