Chelsea Green filming a movie in Canada this week

In a post on Twitter, Chelsea Green revealed that she is part of a movie that is currently filming in Canada. She didn’t provide any details on the film.

She wrote: “This week I get to be on Monday Night Raw, shoot a movie in Canada & still make it home to kiss my husband. 2023 has blessed me.”

This week I get to be on Monday Night Raw, shoot a movie in Canada & still make it home to kiss my husband.

2023 has blessed me 🖤 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 12, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

