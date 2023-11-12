Updates on Mercedes Mone, Andrade El Idolo, Megan Bayne, more

– Mercedes Moné says she is not yet cleared and does not expect to be until 2024.

Mercedes Moné confirmed she will be back in-ring NEXT YEAR! “I cannot wait to return back into the ring. Definitely expect me to be with some wrestling company in 2024. I cannot wait to be back in that squared circle. It’s where I feel the most at home”pic.twitter.com/bnFALG0fzU — MØNÉ (@MERCEDES_UPDATE) November 12, 2023

– Andrade El Idolo will be appearing for GCW in Los Angeles, California on December 9th, Chicago, Illinois on January 12th, and Tampa, Florida on January 26th.

*BREAKING* ANDRADE comes to GCW for 3 huge events, beginning with his debut on December 9th in Los Angeles! *12/9 – Los Angeles*https://t.co/hdocSO47Hs *1/12 – Chicago*

(ticket info coming this week) *1/26 – Tampa*

(ticket info coming this week) Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/V2B68p4XXo — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 12, 2023

– The Divine Kingdom tag team of Maika and Megan Bayne won the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League where they defeated Crazy Star in the finals.

– Saki Akai, 36. has retired from pro wrestling. Akai has won numerous titles in DDT, All Japan and Tokyo Joshi.

