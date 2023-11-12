Updates on Mercedes Mone, Andrade El Idolo, Megan Bayne, more

Nov 12, 2023 - by staff

– Mercedes Moné says she is not yet cleared and does not expect to be until 2024.

– Andrade El Idolo will be appearing for GCW in Los Angeles, California on December 9th, Chicago, Illinois on January 12th, and Tampa, Florida on January 26th.

– The Divine Kingdom tag team of Maika and Megan Bayne won the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League where they defeated Crazy Star in the finals.

– Saki Akai, 36. has retired from pro wrestling. Akai has won numerous titles in DDT, All Japan and Tokyo Joshi.

