Updates on Mercedes Mone, Andrade El Idolo, Megan Bayne, more
– Mercedes Moné says she is not yet cleared and does not expect to be until 2024.
Mercedes Moné confirmed she will be back in-ring NEXT YEAR!
"I cannot wait to return back into the ring. Definitely expect me to be with some wrestling company in 2024. I cannot wait to be back in that squared circle. It's where I feel the most at home"
November 12, 2023
– Andrade El Idolo will be appearing for GCW in Los Angeles, California on December 9th, Chicago, Illinois on January 12th, and Tampa, Florida on January 26th.
*BREAKING*
ANDRADE comes to GCW for 3 huge events, beginning with his debut on December 9th in Los Angeles!
*12/9 – Los Angeles*
*1/12 – Chicago*
(ticket info coming this week)
*1/26 – Tampa*
(ticket info coming this week)
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
November 12, 2023
– The Divine Kingdom tag team of Maika and Megan Bayne won the Goddesses of Stardom Tag League where they defeated Crazy Star in the finals.
– Saki Akai, 36. has retired from pro wrestling. Akai has won numerous titles in DDT, All Japan and Tokyo Joshi.