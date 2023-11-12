Ted DiBiase: “I never worked with Lawler”

Ted DiBiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about not working with Jerry “The King” Lawler. Here are the highlights:

On whether he worked with Jerry Lawler:

“I never worked with Lawler. I never did. We never had one. I never had a discussion with him about that. I just forgot about it. I don’t know, different guys have different reasons for not leaving the country. I mean, did he leave, or did he just not come to Japan? I never remember him even being there. Never, he spent most of his time in Memphis.”

On never getting a chance in Memphis:

“And I never went there. That’s funny because it’s just 200 miles north of me. I just kept going back to work for Bill Watts.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

