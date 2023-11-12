PWG will not run another event this year

Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) will not have another event this year.

The independent promotion has run three events this year, with the latest being Mystery Vortex back on August 13. Since then, there have been no future events announced.

Now, Super Dragon has taken to X/Twitter on the official Pro Wrestling Guerilla to explain why there have been so few events, revealing that his girlfriend has been battling cancer.

Super Dragon went on to announce there would be no more PWG events in 2023 as he looks to take time away from wrestling following her condition worsening.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

