Logan Paul appears at UFC 295, AEW returning to NJ and NC

– The Undertaker acknowledged Dom Dom at tonight’s UFC event.

Logan Paul representing the WWE with the US Champion at #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/6iuHjshYpe — Mark Out Mania (@RealMarkoutHK) November 12, 2023

Logan Paul rocking the US Title everywhere in public you love to see it. pic.twitter.com/S26mWRYz2X — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 12, 2023

– All Elite Wrestling has announced some new dates for next year.

– AEW company announced the dates and locations for multiple Dynamite, Rampage and Collision shows scheduled for early 2024.

Featured below are the updated dates:

Wednesday 1/3/24 – Dynamite and Rampage at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Saturday 1/6/24 – Collision at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

Wednesday 1/10/23 – Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saturday 1/13 – Collision at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on 11/17 with an online pre-sale the day before.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

