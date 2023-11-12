Logan Paul appears at UFC 295, AEW returning to NJ and NC

The Undertaker acknowledged Dom Dom at tonight’s UFC event.

– All Elite Wrestling has announced some new dates for next year.

– AEW company announced the dates and locations for multiple Dynamite, Rampage and Collision shows scheduled for early 2024.

Featured below are the updated dates:

Wednesday 1/3/24 – Dynamite and Rampage at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Saturday 1/6/24 – Collision at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

Wednesday 1/10/23 – Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saturday 1/13 – Collision at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on 11/17 with an online pre-sale the day before.

