Logan Paul appears at UFC 295, AEW returning to NJ and NC
– The Undertaker acknowledged Dom Dom at tonight’s UFC event.
Logan Paul representing the WWE with the US Champion at #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/6iuHjshYpe
Logan Paul rocking the US Title everywhere in public you love to see it.
– All Elite Wrestling has announced some new dates for next year.
– AEW company announced the dates and locations for multiple Dynamite, Rampage and Collision shows scheduled for early 2024.
Featured below are the updated dates:
Wednesday 1/3/24 – Dynamite and Rampage at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Saturday 1/6/24 – Collision at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.
Wednesday 1/10/23 – Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Saturday 1/13 – Collision at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale on 11/17 with an online pre-sale the day before.