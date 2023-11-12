Full Gear 2023 surpasses 10,000 tickets distributed

The Full Gear pay-per-view has surpassed the 10,000 ticket distribution mark according to WrestleTix, the first AEW show to reach that target since the September Dynamite: Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The previous two AEW pay-per-views, WrestleDream and All Out, fell short of that figure, with WrestleDream last month doing just over 7,000 fans and All Out nearly hitting the mark with 9,800.

A gate of over $1 million is also expected for this show.

The 10,000+ attendance surpassed the last time an AEW event – Dynamite – was held at the Kia Forum in January 2023 but still is a few thousand tickets away from their June 2022 debut which did almost 14,000.

Full Gear takes place on Saturday, November 18 and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

