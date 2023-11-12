Eric Bischoff gives praise to John Cena

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about two matches from WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Here are the highlights:

On Solo Sikoa beating John Cena at Crown Jewel:

“I’ve always been a fan of John Cena’s, always as the person, John Cena, the professional, John Cena, certainly the performer John Cena, but. What a guy. Yeah, I mean, he is not only putting people over, but he’s making them look like a million bucks in the process. Yeah, he is just. And some of the stuff that John was doing. And he’s just a guy that’s been out of the business really as long as he is 46 years old. He’s been out of the business for, what, five years? Something like that. And to be able to just. Go into the closet. Grab the boots. Throw your stuff in the bag. Let’s go wrestle. The level that he’s performing at and bringing out the best of the people that he’s working with. I just have so much admiration for John. He was a fantastic match. I loved watching it. Really enjoyed it. And just I just can’t say enough great things about John. He’s an example of how to end your career. It’s just he’s doing such a great job.”

On Rey Mysterio losing the United States Title to Logan Paul:

“To be able to go out there and perform at the level. The Rey Mysterio that I saw yesterday when I watched Crown Jewel certainly was not the Rey Mysterio that we saw in the mid-90s in terms of what he was capable of doing in the ring. But he still over-delivered. He looked so good, and the match was believable. I mean, I love the color commentary, by the way. Play-by-play and color. Hats off to Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. I just thought the color commentary and the play-by-play was. It’s as close to perfect for the type of play-by-play and color that I enjoy. It was as close to perfect as it can be. I mean, they reinforced the story. Wade Barrett really brought me into the mind of both. More so Rey Mysterio than Logan, but he did such a great job of painting the picture and enhancing the picture that we were seeing visually. Cannot put over Michael Cole and Wade Barrett enough. They really deserve it. But the match was phenomenal. Just a phenomenal match.”

