Chris Jericho defeats Takeshita in Japan

Nov 12, 2023 - by staff

Chris Jericho tapped out Takeshita to the Walls of Jericho at DDT this morning.

In a post-match interview, Jericho said he had the idea to do the Takeshita /Jericho match in DDT Japan instead of on an episode of Dynamite.

He also puts over Takeshita big by calling him special, and says it’s a match he will never forget.

