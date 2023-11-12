Chris Jericho defeats Takeshita in Japan

Chris Jericho tapped out Takeshita to the Walls of Jericho at DDT this morning.

In a post-match interview, Jericho said he had the idea to do the Takeshita /Jericho match in DDT Japan instead of on an episode of Dynamite.

He also puts over Takeshita big by calling him special, and says it’s a match he will never forget.

Konosuke Takeshita vs Chris Jericho: DDT Ultimate Party 2023 HIGHLIGHTS. An awesome outing. AEW should 100% run this back in the States with Takeshita getting his win back. pic.twitter.com/HazFiDsOY4 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 12, 2023

