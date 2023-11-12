Brock Lesnar and Torrie Wilson updates

– WWE gave Brock Lesnar very good schedule at this point. He gets to wrestle an incredibly light schedule, with his last match being at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes this year. Since then, he has taken a hiatus from the ring, but his return is already in place. Dave Meltzer brought up Brock Lesnar during Wrestling Observer Radio. It was said that he will not be back until the Royal Rumble event next year. He isn’t advertised for the event, but Meltzer said Lesnar will be there.

– WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson posted the following photo and inspirational message via Instagram…

“I’m far from perfect but I’m proud of the strength & bravery I’ve built from the inside out. The shy anorexic 15 year old girl inside of me is in awe. My strong & confident days can be seen as empowering to some & a reason to dislike me for others. The tragedy lies in finding your worth solely on what either sees.”

