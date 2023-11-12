Attendance for AEW in Oakland, plus Dax Harwood and Bryan Keith notes

– This week’s Collision in Oakland, California was the 2nd biggest walk-up for an AEW television show in history, ending up with 4,500 in the building, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Bryan Keith is the first entrant announced for PROGRESS Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament which takes place next year on May 26 & 27, 2024.

– Dax Harwood has named three of his favorite younger AEW stars. The FTR member responded to a fan on Twitter who asked which his current favorite young stars in AEW to watch are, writing:

“Lots.

Daniel Garcia & Renegade Twins stand out.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

