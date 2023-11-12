AEW offering free tickets for military personnel

AEW is offering all active military service personnel one free ticket

All Elite Wrestling is pleased to offer one (1) free ticket per person for active military members (upon presenting of military ID, one free ticket per ID) to AEW events to show our gratitude for their heroic service to our country. This offer is exclusively for US events and is redeemable at the box office of the venue hosting the AEW live event on the day of the event only for a limited time, while supplies last.

All Elite Wrestling is pleased to offer one (1) free ticket per person for active military members (upon presenting of military ID, one free ticket per ID) to AEW events! Get the full details here: https://t.co/g9QDeIHquZ pic.twitter.com/TFitbSX9xC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023

