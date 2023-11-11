Video: Santos Escobar turns heel against Rey Mysterio

Last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown kicked off with a Latino World Order promo. Carlito said that Rey Mysterio should blame Santos Escobar for losing the United States title to Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel due to Escobar leaving brass knuckles on the apron.

After Carlito lost a match to Bobby Lashley, Lashley and The Street Profits attacked Carlito but Escobar just stood on the apron. Rey came down to the ring with a chair to save Carlito and then got into a heated argument with Escobar. Escobar ended up turning heel by attacking Rey. Escobar that Rey made him do it and it was supposed to be the two of them.

