Updates on AJ Styles and Randy Orton

– As per Fightful Select, as of right now, WWE is planning to announce Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody for the WarGames match at “Survivor Series” on the go-home edition of WWE “SmackDown” on 11/24.

– According to PWInsider, AJ Styles was scheduled to return to WWE this past week, but was held back.

Styles hasn’t worked a match since the September 15th SmackDown, where he defeated Finn Balor.

He was attacked by The Bloodline after the match and the former WWE Champion was written off the show.

The belief is that he will make his return imminently.

