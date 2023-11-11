Trish Stratus: “I could become an eight-time champ”

In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Trish Stratus shared her thoughts about her most recent run with WWE and the opportunities it afforded (per Fightful). Stratus also hinted at her willingness to pursue the WWE Women’s Championship title again. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On her recent work with WWE:

“When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, ‘Let’s do this little program.’ Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive. Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn’t get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match. To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn’t able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?”

