Matches taped last night after the AEW Collision tapings at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA….

– Rachael Ellering and Leyla Hirsh defeated The Renegade Twins.

– ROH Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Brooke Havoc and an unnamed partner.

– AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defeated Aaron Solo.

source: PWinsider

