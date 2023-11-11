NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Nov 11, 2023

Gigi Dolin defeats Arianna Grace.

Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer debut in a tag team match.

Fatal 4-Way Match for a future Tag Team Title opportunity:

GALLUS defeats Edris Enofe and Malik Blade / Boa and Dante Chen / Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.

Bron Breakker defeats Eddy Thorpe and Trey Bearhill ,spearing both men.

Javier Bernal defeats Riley Osborne.

Lola Vice defeats Jade Gentile.

Xia Li and Kiana James defeat NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Karmen Petrovic

Main Event: Josh Briggs / Gable Steveson / Trick Williams defeat Baron Corbin and the OTM:

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

