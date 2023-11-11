Notes on Becky Lynch and Britt Baker

– The Women’s WarGames match was reported yesterday to be Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane; Asuka, and Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte, Shotzi, and an unknown fourth. PWINSIDER now reports the expectation is that final person will be Becky Lynch.

– Britt Baker on 1035 KISSFM was asked if she’s the Devil, and her answer was:

“I’m not, but then I’m like, maybe I would be a good Devil. But it’s not, it’s not me. But If I could be, would I be? Maybe, cause then I’m like… who better to stir some shit up than me?”

