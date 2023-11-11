Notes on Becky Lynch and Britt Baker

– The Women’s WarGames match was reported yesterday to be Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane; Asuka, and Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte, Shotzi, and an unknown fourth. PWINSIDER now reports the expectation is that final person will be Becky Lynch.

Britt Baker on 1035 KISSFM was asked if she’s the Devil, and her answer was:

“I’m not, but then I’m like, maybe I would be a good Devil. But it’s not, it’s not me. But If I could be, would I be? Maybe, cause then I’m like… who better to stir some shit up than me?”

