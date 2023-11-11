New matches confirmed for WWE Raw

Nov 11, 2023 - by James Walsh

WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed two new singles matchups for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Washington, DC. Xia Li will face Indi Hartwell, and Tommaso Ciampa will face Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition. Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw show:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
* Ivar vs. The Miz
* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven
* Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Diana Taylor

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal