Metalik responds to report that he refused to job to Komander

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that a recent episode of Rampage only had three matches because the other one planned – Metalik vs Komander – was scrapped after Metalik refused to do the job.

Now, the 35-year-old Metalik, who worked for WWE in the past using the Gran Metalik name, publicly shot down the report, saying that he never refused to lose to anyone in this business and that’s why he has so far worked for the best companies in the world.

Metalik said that he respects Komander but things did not go down as it has been reported.

“I am not interested in explaining,” Metalik continued.

The episode in question is the October 27 one which had Santana vs Ortiz, Abadon vs Skye Blue vs Willow Nightingale vs Anna Jay, and Konosuke Takeshita vs Kyle Fletcher.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

