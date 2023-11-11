Logan Paul thinks he’s retired from boxing

Logan Paul is ready to put boxing behind him and focus fully on his pro-wrestling career.

The current reigning WWE United States Champion spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on Fox Business. Paul states that he feels like he’s accomplished everything he could in boxing and hopes to be a fighting champion for WWE.

Yeah, I think I’m retired from boxing. I’ve done enough going fully undefeated at 25-0. I’m going to be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. Full-time wrestler,” Logan said with a laugh on Fox Business. “Beat Rey Mysterio. Fair and square for the US Championship. It feels great. It was a dominant performance. Some frog splashes, some punches, it feels good.

Paul later names LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes as opponents he’d like to defend the U.S. title against in the future.

I have to defend this belt. There are going to be people coming after me. Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes. Whoever wants it, they can come get it. Mr. Bad Bunny. Whoever wants it can come get it. I have stuff to do in WWE.

