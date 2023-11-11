Kevin Owens gets suspended by Nick Aldis for his actions on Smackdown

Kevin Owens was suspended by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis after he broke the only rule he told Owens not to break during the whole show.

Owens was on commentary and was told by Aldis that he will not tolerate him getting physically involved in any way. Of course, during the broadcast, Owens mocked Grayson Waller and Austin Theory multiple times including repeated replays when he hit them both at the same time with one punch.

The heels then confronted the former Universal champion and poured water on his head and threw the empty bottle at Kevin Patrick.

Owens had enough and attacked the two, hitting Waller with a Stunner for his actions.

After the show was over, Owens was interviewed in a WWE.COM exclusive and Aldis suspended him for breaking his rule.

