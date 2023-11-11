Asuka joins Damage CTRL during Smackdown main event

Asuka has joined her compatriots IYO SKY and Kairi Sane along with Dakota Kai and Bayley as part of Damage CTRL after yesterday she turned on her tag team partners in the main event of Smackdown.

Bayley, SKY, and Sane took on Bianca Belair, Charlotte, and Asuka to close the show and towards the end of the match, Belair went for the hot tag and Asuka instead of getting the tag, removed her hand and misted Belair.

Asuka then invited her former Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Sane for a hug and she obliged, Sky joined next, and then Bayley continued the hug fest.

Charlotte got back in the ring and tried to take on all of them but was outnumbered. Shotzi then joined in to try and save the faces but to no avail. Charlotte ate a moonsault from Sky and Belair took a flying elbow from the top from Sane as Damage CTRL stood tall.

